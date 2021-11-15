63º
kprc logo

Houston Life

2 DIY Thanksgiving craft ideas for adults

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: DIY, Thanksgiving, Richmond
Stovetop simmer by CraftWorx (Alexis Geissler, Craftworx)

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season to get creative!

Alexis Geissler, owner, and founder of CraftWorx in Richmond will join Houston Life with 2 easy DIY projects you can do at home ahead of Thanksgiving.

Catch Alexis, Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2 as she shows the simple steps to create a turkey place setting and stovetop simmer.

These crafts are perfect if you are hosting guests or to take as a gift if you’re at someone else’s house for a holiday meal.

If you’re looking to make something special and custom for your holidays this year but you don’t have time to create it, Geissler and her team can make it for you!

To connect with Geissler or to see all her custom projects, visit her website here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email