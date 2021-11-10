You can ice skate at Discovery Green starting Friday

Winter season in downtown Houston kicks off Friday with the highly anticipated opening of Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green, one of several family-friendly events happening at the park. Frankie Ortega, marketing manager at Discovery Green fill us in on how you can join the fun.

Frankie Ortega, marketing manager at Discovery Green, fill us in on how you can join the fun with several family-friendly events happening at the park, including Frostival, presented by H-E-B.

KPRC 2′s Anthony Yanez will serve as the emcee for the event where you can expect live ice carving by Reverend Butter and his chainsaw, live music, and ice skating.

For more information, visit discoverygreen.com/ice.