Cirque du Soleil set to bring an unforgettable experience to Sam Houston Race Park

HOUSTON – Cirque du Soleil is back on and everyone is excited to welcome it back in-person. The Las Vegas show is promising to deliver an unforgettable performance and experience like never seen before for your entertainment pleasure.

Cirque du Soleil is a Canadian entertainment company and the largest contemporary circus producer in the world. Since its initial performance in Quebec in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has evolved into one of the world’s most famous live spectacles. Cirque du Soleil’s range of performances have transformed over the years, yet the core elements of spectacle, storytelling and imagination have remained at the heart of this circus giant. Throughout the years, Cirque du Soleil has expanded and diversified their shows, always building on their core ideals to invoke the imagination, provoke the senses and evoke the emotions of people around the world. Tune into Houston Life Thursday as Reporter Joe Sam takes on an act with these talented performers.