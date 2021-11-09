Family of sports lovers transforms their space into the ultimate Astros Fan Cave

It's the perfect fan cave for sports watch parties or simply to entertain your family and friends thanks to the work of Newberry Architecture.

HOUSTON – What was once an underground parking garage is now the ultimate Astros-inspired arcade for one local family.

Homeowners John and Terri Havens have a deep love for sports and, more importantly, the Astros. So during the renovation of their home in 2016, they were stumped on what to do with their underground parking garage that was hardly used. With the help of local award-winning architect, Ken Newberry of Newberry Architecture and local interior designer Kara Childress turned this cold and lifeless garage into a sports lover’s paradise.

The 5,600 sqft arcade is decked out with authentic gameday memorabilia, original Astrodome stadium seating, a vintage pool table, ping pong tables, basketball hoops, golf simulator, neon signs, custom door, wall and floor features and 13 televisions to watch the games from any angle.