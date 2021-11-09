Derrick and Courtney sample unique beers from Wild West Brewfest in Katy

This weekend you can drink some of the best brews from around the country while giving back to local charities. David Loesch, chairman of the Wild West Brewfest, joined our studio with 4 unique beers that you will find at this year’s fest.

David Loesch, chairman of the Wild West Brewfest, joined our studio with four unique beers that you will find at this year’s fest.

Wild West Brewfest is hosted by the Rotary Club of Katy and donates all profits to local charities.

For Loesch’s complete interview and to see who won the beer tasting challenge, watch the video above.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.wildwestbrewfest.com/