69º
kprc logo

Houston Life

Derrick and Courtney sample unique beers from Wild West Brewfest in Katy

Don’t miss their fun blindfold beer tasting challenge

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Katy, Events, Giving, Drinking
This weekend you can drink some of the best brews from around the country while giving back to local charities. David Loesch, chairman of the Wild West Brewfest, joined our studio with 4 unique beers that you will find at this year’s fest.

HOUSTON – This weekend you can drink some of the best brews from around the country while giving back to local charities.

David Loesch, chairman of the Wild West Brewfest, joined our studio with four unique beers that you will find at this year’s fest.

Wild West Brewfest is hosted by the Rotary Club of Katy and donates all profits to local charities.

For Loesch’s complete interview and to see who won the beer tasting challenge, watch the video above.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.wildwestbrewfest.com/

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email