The Countdown Begins: Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market returns for in-person shopping

HOUSTON – Nutcracker Market triumphantly returns to NRG Center to usher in Houston’s holiday season and celebrate in-person and in style for the 40th Anniversary Nutcracker Market – The Redo.
While 2020 officially marked the 40th year of Nutcracker Market, the pandemic-induced virtual market prevented festivities fitting of such a milestone.
Now is the time to grab your BFF and get ready to sharpen your elbows as the Nutcracker Market returns!
Houston Life will be LIVE from the Nutcracker Market on Friday, November 12. You won’t want to miss this show as we share a preview of fan favorite merchants, plus everything you need to know for this unique shopping experience.
MARKET DATES/HOURS
November 11-14, 2021
- Thursday, November 11 - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (Early Bird admission at 8:30 a.m.)
- Friday, November 12 - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (Early Bird admission at 8:30 a.m.)
- Saturday, November 13 - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 14 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
TICKETING
- Discount General Admission tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or H-E-B Business Centers
- General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only
- $20 (cash or check only) at NRG ticket windows during Market days - ATMs available onsite
- All persons regardless of age are required to have a ticket
- Early Bird and General Admission tickets may be purchased at the door at NRG Center Nov. 11-14.
- Early Bird tickets allow for 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday, November 11 and Friday, November 12 as well as repeat admission all four days of the Market.