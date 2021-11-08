The Countdown Begins: Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market returns for in-person shopping

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Nutcracker Market triumphantly returns to NRG Center to usher in Houston’s holiday season and celebrate in-person and in style for the 40th Anniversary Nutcracker Market – The Redo.

While 2020 officially marked the 40th year of Nutcracker Market, the pandemic-induced virtual market prevented festivities fitting of such a milestone.

Now is the time to grab your BFF and get ready to sharpen your elbows as the Nutcracker Market returns!

Houston Life will be LIVE from the Nutcracker Market on Friday, November 12. You won’t want to miss this show as we share a preview of fan favorite merchants, plus everything you need to know for this unique shopping experience.

MARKET DATES/HOURS

November 11-14, 2021

Thursday, November 11 - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (Early Bird admission at 8:30 a.m.)

Friday, November 12 - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (Early Bird admission at 8:30 a.m.)

Saturday, November 13 - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 14 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

TICKETING