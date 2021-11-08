58º
Houston Life

KITCHEN ON A MISSION: Houston restaurant provides meaningful employment to adults with disabilities

Mother inspired by daughter to start nonprofit Belong Kitchen

Olivia Kolanek, Houston Life Features Producer

Belong Kitchen offers employment opportunities to young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Like any mother, Kim Brown, Founder of Belong Kitchen, wanted to make sure her daughter Ellie was set up for success after graduating high school. Unfortunately, she quickly realized that there weren’t many employment opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). But, rather than wait for the world to change, she set out to change the world.

Tune in to Houston Life Tuesday at 3 p.m. to hear the inspiring story of how a mother on a mission is proving that adults with IDD are capable of doing amazing things.

