Famous Comedian and Actor Martin Lawrence brings his comedy tour to Houston

HOUSTON – The LIT AF Comedy Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence which comes to Houston is much anticipated being that Lawrence is a well-known accomplished comedian and actor who has been in the entertainment industry for decades. After hitting pause on the 2020 tour due to the pandemic, the rescheduled LIT AF Tour stop is set for Saturday, November 13 at the Toyota Center. Martin will be joined by a who’s who of all-star comedians including Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Donnell Rawlings, Chico Bean, B. Simone, and Clayton Thomas.

What Martin said of the LIT AF 2020 tour can be said of the 2021 tour as well: “Being on the road with this group of funny AF comedians is a blast. Bringing the tour back out on the road is always exciting, no two shows are the same and we all bring something different to the party.” Tune into Houston Life Thursday to find out how you can laugh all night with Lawrence and his talented group of comedians.