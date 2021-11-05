62º
Houston Life

Katy country artist Will Carter releases album ‘How Ya Know’

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Entertainment, Katy, Music, Country Music
HOUSTON – He’s a 2021 Texas Country Music Awards finalist for male artist of the year -- and known for his heartfelt songwriting.

Katy musician Will Carter stopped by Houston Life to celebrate the release of his new album, How Ya Know.

Carter sang lead with Texas dancehall headliners The Emotions before launching his solo career in 2016 with his first album, With You.

The artist explained the special reason behind the release date of his new album and performed the new single from his record.

To see Carter’s complete interview, watch the video above.

To connect with Carter, visit his website, willcarterofficial.com.

