Famed NYC accessories designer Lele Sadoughi shares what’s hot for the holiday season

HOUSTON – New York-based accessories designer Lele Sadoughi is from Texas, went to the University of Texas and her signature piece is the pearl knotted headband.

She’s back in The Lone Star State with a personal appearance and a sneak peek at her latest collection. Houston Life host, Courtney Zavala chatted with Sadoughi about the unique designs she offers ahead of the holidays.

“I have these very traditional-like looking plaids and tartans, and all you have to do is just mix in some pearls and crystals and just really have fun with it. I did a few last year and they sold out in a second, so we kind of expanded and had some fun doing it.”

Sadoughi is the featured designer at the Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields event at Hope Farms on Sunday.

