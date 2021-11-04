NOTORIOUS RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg opens in Houston in March

The Holocaust Museum Houston announced this week that the Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg exhibit will be on view in Texas for the first time starting in March of 2022.

The exhibit is based on the New York Times bestselling book and the Tumblr blog by the same name: Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It is designed to give insight into Justice Ginsburg’s life and her various roles as a ‘student, wife, mother, lawyer, judge, women’s rights pioneer and Internet phenomenon.’

The exhibition will be at the Holocaust Museum Houston from March 11 through July 31, 2022. According to a news release, it will include three-dimensional environments that will bring life to various moments in Justice Ginsburg’s life , which includes her childhood apartment in Brooklyn and the Supreme Court bench. Visitors will also be able to view various family photos that include RBG’s marriage to her partner of over fifty years, Martin “Marty” Ginsburg and his favorite recipes as the ‘amateur chef of the Ginsburg household.’

RBG and Marty taking a break from work, 1972 (Collection of Supreme Court of the United States)

“She may have stood only five foot one, but Justice Ginsburg was truly a giant in her work on equality and justice for all,” HMH CEO Dr. Kelly J. Zúñiga stated in a release. “Whether you are a fan or a law scholar, this exhibition is a love letter to a true American icon. Few in history have stood taller in exemplifying what it means to be an upstander. We are honored to be the only Texas museum to host this exhibition so her remarkable story can live on to inspire others.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg teaching at Columbia Law School, 1972 (Courtesy of Columbia Law School)

According to the release, some of the main attractions of the exhibit include:

A robe and jabot from RBG’s Supreme Court wardrobe

Multiple listening stations where visitors can hear RBG’s delivery of oral arguments

Majority opinions and forceful dissents in landmark Supreme Court cases

Yearbooks from across RBG’s academic life

The desk in her chambers

The official portraits of RBG and Sandra Day O’Connor, the first two women to serve on the Supreme Court, on loan from the National Portrait Gallery.

Cate Thurston, Associate Curator at Los Angeles Skirball Cultural Center developed the exhibition along with co- authors of Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik.

Ari Richter, RBG Tattoo II, 2018 . Pigmented human skin on glass. Courtesy of the artist. (Ari Richter)

Various writings, ‘including some of her famously searing dissents,’ are displayed throughout the exhibit. The exhibition also displays connections between Notorious RBG and rapper Notorious B.I.G, just as in Carmon and Knizhnik’s book. Visitors will notice that each gallery in the exhibition makes a reference to a song or a lyric from the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.

Notorious RBG book cover by Adam Johnson. (Courtesy of Harper Collins. Photographs: Crown © by Hurst Photo/Shutterstock; Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)

PNC Bank is listed as the presenting sponsor of the RBG exhibition. For the duration of the exhibition, HMH will host special events and public programming which is scheduled to include a free day on March 15 to celebrate RBG’s birthday and will be sponsored by H‑E‑B.

For more information on hours, admissions or to purchase tickets, go here.