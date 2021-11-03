Art On The Avenue, Houston’s Ultimate ‘Buy Local’ Art Experience, happening this weekend

This weekend, more than 500 original works from more than 250 local artists will cover the walls of Winter Street Studios for the annual ‘Art On The Avenue’ event. It’s Houston’s Ultimate “Buy Local” art experience, now in its 24th year. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a first look at this weekend’s big event.

HOUSTON – For three days this weekend, more than 500 original works from more than 250 local artists will cover the walls of winter street studios for the annual ‘Art On The Avenue’ event.

It’s Houston’s Ultimate “Buy Local” art experience, happening at Winter Street Studios.

Now in its 24th year, ‘Art on the Avenue’ not only benefits local nonprofit Avenue’s efforts to develop affordable homes, but also the hundreds of artists that have supported the event through their work over the years and make the event possible.

Art on the Avenue will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 4 with the VIP Preview Party that gives guests an exclusive “first look” and opportunity to bid on artwork prior to the main auction and party on Nov. 5. The Preview Party guests will enjoy a variety of art-inspired bites and refreshing cocktails, as well as live entertainment. Tickets and info HERE.

