Houston Life

🔒Insiders, here are tips for the best healthy, low-sugar drinks

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Mary Ellen Phipps of Milk & Honey Nutrition shows you how to make a simple and tasty, yet also healthy, drink that's low on sugar!

November is American Diabetes Month, and on Houston Life we hosted a special guest in studio to go over some health and tasty recipes for you to try out.

Mary Ellen Phipps, the founder of Milk & Honey Nutrition, is a specialized diabetes dietitian.

Here are her tips from her blog for picking low sugar drinks:

  • Always check the nutrition label, ingredients, and compare options
  • Pay attention to the added sugar on the nutrition label
  • Companies will swap added sugars for artificial and non-nutritive sweeteners to reduce the overall sugar content and use terms such as “low sugar” or “sugar-free”

Click the video above to see her make a simple, healthy, tasty concoction!

