🔒Insiders, here are tips for the best healthy, low-sugar drinks

November is American Diabetes Month, and on Houston Life we hosted a special guest in studio to go over some health and tasty recipes for you to try out.
Mary Ellen Phipps, the founder of Milk & Honey Nutrition, is a specialized diabetes dietitian.
Here are her tips from her blog for picking low sugar drinks:
- Always check the nutrition label, ingredients, and compare options
- Pay attention to the added sugar on the nutrition label
- Companies will swap added sugars for artificial and non-nutritive sweeteners to reduce the overall sugar content and use terms such as “low sugar” or “sugar-free”
Click the video above to see her make a simple, healthy, tasty concoction!