Esther’s Cajun Café & Soulfood cooking up delicious comfort food perfect for when temps start to drop

Esther’s Cajun Café & Soulfood has been Houston’s home for warm southern comfort since 2008. Chef and owner Esther Lewis-Bernard prides her restaurant as a way to share her traditional soul food with her family, and community. From the popular Oxtails, saucy Smothered Pork Chop and Smothered Pepper Steak, tender Garlic Roasted Baked Chicken, crispy Fried Chicken, Cajun Fettuccine Pasta, Shrimp & Crawfish Étouffée, everything on the menu is simply delicious. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Queen Esther herself all about the restaurant’s history, and new location coming soon.

