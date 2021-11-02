78º
kprc logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Houston Life

Actors Darby Stanchfield and Connor Jessup dish on secrets for season 2 of Netflix hit ‘Locke & Key’

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Locke & Key, Netflix, Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, series
Season 2 of ‘Locke & Key’ on Netflix just dropped, there are tons more twists and turns! The fantasy series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with stars Darby Stanchfield (‘Nina Locke’) and Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke’) all about the magic of the 'Key' house.

HOUSTON – After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his old family estate where they discover magical keys that unlock special powers and secrets.

Season 2 of ‘Locke & Key’ on Netflix just dropped, there are tons more twists and turns for season 2.

The fantasy series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with stars Darby Stanchfield (‘Nina Locke’) and Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke’) all about the magic of the ‘Key’ house.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram