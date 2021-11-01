Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival returns to Houston

HOUSTON – Travis Scott is coming back to NRG Park for his third annual Astroworld Festival. The two day event is Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6.

Scott made the decision to bring the festival back after the long year on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Scott will perform alongside Tame Impala, Earth Wind & Fire, SZA and Young Thug, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, 22 Savage, Master P, Chief Keef and many others.

Tune into Houston Life Friday to see what other performers are taking the stage and why this year’s return is expected to be one of the best music festivals yet!