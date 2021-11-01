3 ways to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Houston

Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life and death and the Bayou City has plenty of ways to help you partake in this special festivity. Blogger and podcaster Mariana Cano shared 3 activities where you celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Houston.

HOUSTON – Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life and death and the Bayou City has plenty of ways to help you partake in this special festivity.

Local blogger and podcaster Mariana Cano shared 3 activities where you celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Houston.

“The Day of the Dead is a two-day celebration on Nov 1st and 2nd where families gather to pay respects and remember our loved ones that are no longer with us but in a joyful and colorful way filled with food, music, laughter, and fun stories about them,” said Cano, who showcases the best of H-town in her bilingual lifestyle blog Yo Mariana and her podcast Ciudad H.

