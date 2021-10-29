Last-minute ‘Cruella’ makeup ideas using products you may already have in your makeup bag

When it comes to Halloween, there are some people who prepare their costumes way in advance, and there are some that, well, decide on a costume at the very last minute. Whether you have 10 hours to get ready or ten minutes, Houston makeup artist Darcie Teasley is showing Lauren Kelly a last-minute ‘Cruella’ makeup look using products you probably already have in your makeup bag.

Whether you have 10 hours to get ready or ten minutes, Houston makeup artist Darcie Teasley is showing us a last-minute ‘Cruella’ makeup look using products you probably already have in your makeup bags.

Keep in mind, not everything needs to be perfect for this look! If some of the smoky black eye shadow smears, you can say your look is more of the ‘punk-rock’ version of ‘Cruellla.’

For this look Darcie used:

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Contour powder

Light pink blush

A set of false lashes

Mascara

Fenty’s red lip paint