Mother and son duo serving delicious and healthy comfort food at Ember & Greens

If you’re looking for a new spot that serves healthy, fresh and flavorful comfort food with a Mediterranean touch, family owned ‘Ember and Greens’ is a must try. It’s a mother-and-son-run-business that serves delicious, made-from-scratch food as well as healthy, fresh dog food. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with mom and son duo Nadia Ahly and Iman Yarjani more about their family-owned business.

Whether you’re seated at their beautiful light and airy space inside, or on their spacious patio, enjoy some of their fresh food with your pup!

Popular items on the menu include the Quinoa Bowl, Blackened Salmon, Beef Stroganoff, Veggie and Turkey Samosas.

Ember & Greens also serves family and Thanksgiving meals to go.

