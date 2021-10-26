Country superstar Gary Allan chats incredible 25-year career, new album, and getting back on the road

With 25 years and ten studio albums, country music superstar Gary Allan is chatting with Lauren Kelly about his new album 'Ruthless,' touring, and some fun memories of playing the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

With 25 years and ten studio albums, country music superstar Gary Allan is chatting with Lauren Kelly about his new album 'Ruthless,' touring, and some fun memories of playing the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

HOUSTON – Country music superstar Gary Allan made his country music debut in 1996, with the release of the hit single “Her Man” the lead-off to his gold-certified debut album ‘Used Heart For Sale.’

Now 25 years and ten studio albums later, Gary is back with a new album, tour, and some fun memories of playing the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

His latest studio album ‘Ruthless’ is his first with new material in over eight years.

Gary is currently on the road for ‘THE RUTHLESS TOUR: 25 Years The Hard Way,’ through the end of 2021.

Watch as Lauren Kelly catches up with Gary about his new music, tour, and Rodeo Houston memories.