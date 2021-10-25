R&B Recording Artist Omarion exceeds Houston’s expectations with the 2021 Millennium Tour

Recording Artist Omarion recently reunited with longtime friends, Bow Wow & Soulja Boy for a sexy, melodic new single, “EX.” Produced by Grammy award-winner Greg Kurtis (Keyshia Cole, Destiny’s Child), the single is the first collaboration from the trio in 14 years. He chatted with Entertainment Journalist Joe Sam about his sold-out Millennium Tour and his other projects in the works.

HOUSTON – Omarion dominated the stage along with his musical crew featuring Bow Wow, Sammie, Soulja Boy, Ashanti, the Ying Yang Twins, Llyod and more for the 2021 Millennium Tour that hit Sugarland’s Smart Financial Center.

The tour kicked off with a sold-out show in Los Angeles with special guests Chris Brown, Snoop Dog, Lizzo & more. Omarion has been busy ramping up another career arc. He’s now added author and business entrepreneur to his multi-hyphen skillset. He will publish his first book, Full Circle: Lessons & Takeaways on How to Live an Unbothered Life through Harper One Publishing in 2022. He continues to expand his global reach as a triple-threat entertainer and mega-star through his recent projects including being creator & executive producer of The Millennium Tour Live featuring the B2K Reunion Tour and “The Kinection” docuseries. Click here to find what other cities the tour will stop on. You don’t want to miss this incredible opportunity.