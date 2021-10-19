Texas Radio Hall of Famer, entrepreneur and author Dayna Steele chats new play ‘The Woman In The Mirror’

If you mention the name Dayna Steele to Houstonians, chances are they remember her as ‘Houston’s First Lady of Rock ‘N Roll’ on the airwaves at the legendary radio station, Rock 101 KLOL. Now the Texas Radio Hall of Famer is transforming her latest book into a new play ‘The Woman In The Mirror’ debuting next month. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats more with Dayna about her latest project.

HOUSTON – If you mention the name Dayna Steele to Houstonians, chances are they remember her as ‘Houston’s First Lady of Rock ‘N Roll’ on the airwaves at the legendary radio station, Rock 101 KLOL.

Now the Texas Radio Hall of Famer is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and best-selling author, transforming her latest book into a new play debuting next month.

‘Surviving Alzheimer’s With Friends, Facebook and a Really Big Glass of Wine’ is a caregiver memoir chronicling her mother’s journey with Alzheimer’s, using dark humor and raw emotion to help other caregivers along the way.

‘The Woman In The Mirror’ is the new play based on Steele’s book, debuting at MATCH Midtown Artist Theater Center on November 4th. Tickets HERE.

The play is a dark comedy, uplifting story, and love letter for caregivers, and part of the proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s charities.

