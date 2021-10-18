The original ‘scream queen’ Jamie Lee Curtis chats iconic role in latest thriller ‘Halloween Kills’

In the latest shocking installation of the ‘Halloween’ franchise titled ‘Halloween Kills,’ Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, who joins forces with other Michael Meyers survivors in the town of Haddonfield, who set out to hunt him down once and for all. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Jamie all about her iconic role as Laurie (which she’s played since the original in 1978), and what it was like taking on the evil Michael Meyers once again.

HOUSTON – In 2018, the ‘Halloween’ movie franchise released ‘Halloween,’ starring the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis.

It killed at the box office taking in more than $250 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise.

In the latest shocking installation titled ‘Halloween Kills,’ Jamie returns as Laurie Strode, who joins forces with other Michael Meyers survivors in the town of Haddonfield, who set out to hunt him down once and for all.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Jamie all about her iconic role as Laurie (which she’s played since the original in 1978), and what it was like taking on the evil Michael Meyers once again.

The film also stars Judy Greer, Will Patton, and Anthony Michael Hall, and is in theaters and streaming on Peacock.