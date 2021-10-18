Get the 411 on this year’s Indian Film Festival of Houston

The Indian Film Festival of Houston returns this weekend for its 13th edition with a fresh lineup of feature films, documentaries, and shorts. Festival Founder and Executive Director, Sutapa Ghosh, gave us a preview of what you can expect this year, including three gut-wrenching movies you don’t want to miss.

HOUSTON – The Indian Film Festival of Houston returns this weekend for its 13th edition with a diverse lineup of feature films, documentaries, and shorts.

Festival founder and executive director, Sutapa Ghosh, gave us a preview of what you can expect at this year’s in-person event, including three gut-wrenching movies you don’t want to miss.

The 13th Indian Film Festival of Houston is happening on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 4 pm - 9 pm at Asia Society Texas Center.

The festival program includes film screenings, Q & A sessions with filmmakers, reception, and entertainment by the Moodafaruka musical group.

For tickets, movie listings, and complete information, check out the IFFH website.

For Ghosh’s complete interview and details about the three films she recommends checking out, watch the video above.