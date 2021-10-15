Step into works of art at the new Original Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit Houston

Step inside more than 300 of Van Gogh’s greatest works through a brand new, 360-degree, floor-to-ceiling immersive exhibit located at 1314 Brittmoore Road near CityCentre. The original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will take guests into the works and life of the post-impressionist painter through the use of state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation…all set to a soundtrack featuring both classical and contemporary music. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with exhibit producer Vito Iaia more about this new experience.

HOUSTON – Step inside more than 300 of Van Gogh’s greatest works through a brand new, 360-degree, floor-to-ceiling immersive exhibit located at 1314 Brittmoore Road near CityCentre.

The original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will take guests into the works and life of the post-impressionist painter through the use of state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation…all set to a soundtrack featuring both classical and contemporary music.

As of now, over 3 million tickets have been sold for it in North America, in over 20 different cities. Click HERE for ticket information.

The exhibit features a highly curated selection of images from Van Gogh’s catalogue of masterpieces including:

Mangeurs de Pommes de Terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885,) Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889,) Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888,) La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889) among others.

