Hispanic Heritage Month: Get2Know Houston musician Nick Gaitan

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Entertainment, Music, Houston, Pecan Park, East End, Hispanic Heritage Month, Tejano
Straight from Houston’s southeast side, he's bringing his mix of Tejano, country, pop and rock to the Houston Life studio. Artist Nick Gaitan chats about his career and performs his song “Pickin’ Sides.”
HOUSTON – Hailing from Houston’s southeast side, Nick Gaitan is a talented bassist that has toured overseas with artists like Billy Joe Shaver and Nikki Hill.

He also writes and records his own music influenced by his Mexican American roots and the sounds he grew up with right here in H-Town.

Nick Gaitan joined Houston Life to help us end Hispanic Heritage Month with a bang and spoke about his incredible career that spans over two decades.

To see Gaitan’s complete interview and his performance of the song “Pickin’ Sides,” watch the video above.

You can catch Gaitan live on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Magnolia Park Dia de Los Muertos Festival.

He’ll also perform tomorrow, Oct. 16 at the Shady Acres Saloon in The Heights.

For more information, click here.

