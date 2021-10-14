The Ensemble Theatre’s ‘Respect: A Musical Journey of Women’ hits the stage

HOUSTON – The Ensemble Theatre produces a main stage season of six contemporary and classic works devoted to the portrayal of the African American experience by local and national playwrights and artists. The Ensemble Theatre was founded in 1976 by the late George Hawkins to preserve African American artistic expression and enlighten, entertain, and enrich a diverse community. It is the oldest and largest professional African American theatre in the Southwest, it also holds the distinction of being one of the nation’s largest African American theatres that owns and operates its facility with an in-house production team. Forty-five years later, the theatre remains one of Houston’s finest historical cultural institutions.

The Ensemble Theatre kicks off its 45th Anniversary Season with a presentation of Respect: A Musical Journey of Women by Dorothy Marcic. Respect: A Musical Journey of Women is directed by veteran artist with The Ensemble Theatre, Anthony Boggess Glover, with Musical Direction by Melanie C. Bivens, and Choreography by Tony Smith. Respect: A Musical Journey of Women A resonating anthem of solidarity and empowerment in times of struggle and evolution was burned into the hearts of women by Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul. A story told through top-40 music, Respect: A Musical Journey of Women combines excerpts of 60 songs with women’s stories about finding dreams, lost love, relationship issues, entering the workforce, gaining independence, and more. From “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Will Survive,” “I Will Follow Him,” “These Boots are Made for Walking,” and “What’s Love Got to Do with it” all told stories and gave insight to the thoughts, emotions, and actions of women around the world.

This production is rated PG. Previews – Saturday, September 18; Sunday, September 19; Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Opening – Thursday, September 23 through Sunday, October 17, 2021. The dynamic ensemble cast includes Gabrielle Adickes, Regina Hearne, Bridgette Taylor Jackson, and April Wheat. Major supporters include the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, The Brown Foundation, Cullen Trust for the Performing Arts, Chevron, Enbridge, Houston Endowment, ExxonMobil, The Humphreys Foundation, Shell, Spindletop, TDECU, Texas Commission on the Arts, Mid America Arts Alliance, United Airlines, and Helen Gurley Brown Foundation. Click here to purchase your tickets for the final weekend of shows!