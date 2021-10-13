The non-profit giving Houstonians a second chance through the power of work

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Did you know whether you’re shopping or dropping off donations at Goodwill Houston, you’re helping to give many Houstonians a second chance?

VP of Fund Development and Community Relations, Barbie Parker and Director of Workforce Development Operations, Christina Petrossi explain how donations impact our community through the power of work.