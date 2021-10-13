How a special group of local women is carrying Barbara Bush’s legacy in literacy

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of many local children, thanks to a group of women honoring the legacy of the beloved first lady. Julie Baker Finck, president and CEO of The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation explains how they are supporting literacy programs across our city.

They are known as The Ladies for Literacy Guild, a dynamic group of women who mobilizes resources to foster a love of reading through the power of literacy.

“The Guild has been a catalyst for carrying out the programs of the Foundation – serving as volunteers and investing funds so that we may reach more children and families,” said Julie Baker Finck, president, and CEO of The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, who explained how these selfless women are supporting literacy programs across our city thanks to the Ladies for Literacy Guild sixth annual Power of Literacy Luncheon, happening Friday, October 15, 2021.

Kathie Lee Gifford, former co-host of the fourth hour of TODAY and New York Times bestselling author, will serve as the featured speaker, and there will be a Q&A with Kathie and KPRC 2′s Dominique Sachse.

For more information on how you can help the Ladies For Literacy Guild and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, visit their website.