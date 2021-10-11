Autism Speaks invites community out for annual Houston walk

With a goal to bring the community together, promote acceptance and raise vital funds for people with autism, Autism Speaks is on an important mission. Everyone is invited to come out and support the autism community at the annual Houston Autism Speaks Walk. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 16 at Lynn Eusan Park at the University of Houston.

Last year alone, they aided more than 4.1 million autistic people and their families in a variety of ways.

This includes connecting them to local resources, providing support and helping raise money for more research.

“It’s a great place for families to get together and meet other families that are going through the same thing that they are. It’s just a community, and we can all lean on each other and help each other,” said Meredith Williams with Autism Speaks.

For registration information and event schedule, CLICK HERE.

KPRC 2 is a media sponsor for this event.