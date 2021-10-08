New Kids On the Block bringing the right stuff to Houston next summer for new ‘MIXTAPE 2022′ tour

The New Kids On The Block just announced that they are hitting the road again for the ‘MIXTAPE 20222’ tour with a stop at the Toyota Center on May 19th, 2022 and bringing Salt-n-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley will be joining the tour. Watch as Joey McIntyre chats with Lauren Kelly all about what fans can expect from their big show.

HOUSTON – The New Kids On The Block are arguably one of the world’s biggest bands, and have been giving fans ‘The Right Stuff’ since 1984.

Ever since the original band line-up reunited in back 2008, members Donnie, Jordan, Jonathan, Danny and Joey have continued making new music, touring, and even hanging with their fans (who call themselves the ‘Block Heads’) out at sea on their New Kids On The Block cruises.

Now the iconic boy band just announced that they are hitting the road again for the ‘MIXTAPE 20222′ tour with a stop at the Toyota Center on May 19th, 2022 and bringing Salt-n-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley along too. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. (10/8)

Watch as Joey McIntyre chats with Lauren Kelly all about what fans can expect from their big show.