HOUSTON – Grab your favorite costume and kick off Halloween fun at Houston’s Zoo Boo all October long!

Joe Sam is sharing a glimpse of the spook-tacular event come to life.

This year’s Zoo Boo will conjure up all kinds of magical events for the entire family, including more then 10 different Instagrammable photo options throughout the zoo, the Wildlife Carousel transforming into a Scary-Go-Round and even a Lantern Tunnel between the lions and tiger exhibit.

Zoo Boo Details:

October 1 – 31

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., last entry at 4:00 p.m.

For more information on your spooky visit to the zoo, click here.