Partly Cloudy icon
77º
kprc logo

Houston Life

Disney’s 50th Anniversary Celebration continues with a royal castle makeover and new enchanting events the whole family will love

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Disney, Disney's 50th Anniversary, fireworks, castle

HOUSTON – Lauren Kelly continues her live broadcast from Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration with more from today’s adventures in Magic Kingdom.

Today we got to see the magical walk up Main Street USA to the most enchanting Cinderella’s castle…that got a ROYAL makeover for this celebration!

We learned more about the new entertainment, events, food and attractions that were all recently updated as well.

There’s also a new fireworks display called “Enchanted” that premiered tonight after their “Happily Ever After” display was retired and update for the 50th anniversary.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with a few familiar faces ahead of the big anniversary, which is tomorrow, October 1st.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram