Breast cancer survivors team up to ‘Race for the Cure’

Komen Houston is gearing up for their annual “Race for the Cure” event happening Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Sam Houston Park in Downtown Houston. Breast cancer survivors, Kristen Barley and Stacey Peterson, share why this event is so important to them and how they’re helping raise funds to support breast cancer research and patient care.

HOUSTON – One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime.

That statistic is staggering, and why mammograms and other health screenings are so important.

Early detection is key and new research helps fund more effective treatments and screenings.

Organizations like Susan G. Komen help raise money and awareness to support the fight against breast cancer.

Courtney Zavala, co-host of Houston Life with Kristen Barley, Executive Director, Susan G. Komen Houston Market and Stacey Peterson, Executive Leadership Chair, Komen Houston Race for the Cure (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“The funds we raise at the race go for research, care, community and action, so we’re out there advocating on behalf of (everyone) going through breast cancer,” Barley said.

“Get out and take care of yourself, get those screens. My mammogram, I think saved my life, because I didn’t know that this was going on, and it’s really important I think for people to go out and continue to take care of yourself, Peterson said.

Click HERE to learn more about Komen Houston.