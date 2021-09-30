Sharing the magic of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Lauren Kelly is live in Orlando this week to bring us the new attractions, food, shows, rides and more from Disney World’s 50th! Get a peek inside Space 220 where the food is out of this world, a glimpse at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride, and lots more fun from Epcot.

HOUSTON – We all know that Disney loves a good celebration, and 50 years is definitely something to celebrate~

Get a peek inside Space 220 where the food is out of this world, a glimpse at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride, and lots more fun from Epcot.

Watch as Lauren along with her niece Madeline and nephew Mason show off the cool new additions for the big anniversary celebration.