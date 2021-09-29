Withstand: Latinx Art in times of conflict exhibit on display at Holocaust Museum Houston

One-hundred different pieces of work by local Houston artist will help tell the stories of the Latin community from the struggles to the achievements.

HOUSTON – A juried exhibition, Withstand is on view through October 17 and explores themes of social justice and human rights through 100 artworks of Houston Latinx artists. The art featured in the exhibition includes several themes of focus including border relations, gender roles, domestic violence, LGBTQ+ issues, the immigrant experience and social and political turmoil. Click here to learn about the many events the museum will have in honor Hispanic heritage month!