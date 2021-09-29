HOUSTON – A juried exhibition, Withstand is on view through October 17 and explores themes of social justice and human rights through 100 artworks of Houston Latinx artists. The art featured in the exhibition includes several themes of focus including border relations, gender roles, domestic violence, LGBTQ+ issues, the immigrant experience and social and political turmoil. Click here to learn about the many events the museum will have in honor Hispanic heritage month!
Withstand: Latinx Art in times of conflict exhibit on display at Holocaust Museum Houston
Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.