Mostly Cloudy icon
79º
kprc logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Houston Life

Local non-profit organization ‘Literacy Now’ fighting current reading crisis in Houston

Joe Sam, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Houston, Literacy Now, National Literacy Month
Non-profit organization helps children in at-risk situations with early reading intervention
Non-profit organization helps children in at-risk situations with early reading intervention

HOUSTON – September is National Literacy Month and Literacy Now, the only non-profit in Houston providing high-quality, individualized early reading intervention that works directly with children in at-risk situations. Literacy Now Executive Director Jacque Daughtry shares her thoughts about the organization’s programming and growth, inequity within the education system, and what Literacy Now is doing to bridge that gap.

41% percent of young children in the Houston area are not ready for kindergarten and 63% of third graders don’t read at grade level. Literacy Now is taking on this problem. The org has undergone exponential growth in the last two years, including staring a pilot program at Ogden Elementary at Aldine ISD, the org’s first school outside of HISD.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Louisiana born and raised, award-winning journalist, Cajun chef and spoken word poet.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram