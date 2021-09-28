Local non-profit organization ‘Literacy Now’ fighting current reading crisis in Houston

HOUSTON – September is National Literacy Month and Literacy Now, the only non-profit in Houston providing high-quality, individualized early reading intervention that works directly with children in at-risk situations. Literacy Now Executive Director Jacque Daughtry shares her thoughts about the organization’s programming and growth, inequity within the education system, and what Literacy Now is doing to bridge that gap.

41% percent of young children in the Houston area are not ready for kindergarten and 63% of third graders don’t read at grade level. Literacy Now is taking on this problem. The org has undergone exponential growth in the last two years, including staring a pilot program at Ogden Elementary at Aldine ISD, the org’s first school outside of HISD.