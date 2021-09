The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we’re spotlighting one of the largest pediatric cancer and hematology centers in the country -- located right in our own backyard!

The heroes at Texas Children’s Hospital aim to provide the most advanced care possible for patients.

Dr. Will Parsons and Dr. Shoba Navai explained more on their research and approach to safer treatments designed for pediatric cancer patients.

For more information click here or call 1-800-226-2379.