5 travel deals to snag before the end of the year

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for an exciting getaway before the year ends, there are great deals available for some of the most popular destinations in the world.

Travel expert, Gabe Saglie with Travelzoo, shared 5 amazing options for fall and beyond that, you don’t want to miss.

According to Saglie, “beach destinations will be hot this holiday season, so book Hawaii, Florida, California, Caribbean, and Mexico trips now.”

He also noted that “many recent airfare sales have been one- or 2-day sales, so be ready to act quickly.”

For a serene coastal getaway, take advantage of this incredible promo going on in Santa Barbara at participating hotels.

Price: Spend 2 nights and get the 3rd night free. For travel through December 31.

Savings: 33%

Get roundtrip airfare from Houston, 3 nights at the 4-Star Krystal Grand Los Cabos (with 7 restaurants and 5 bars/lounges) – and all-inclusive:

Price: $485/pp for travel through January.

Savings: 36%

Venezia Grand Hotel Palazzo Dei Dogi is a fairytale-esque 17th century palace-turned-5-Star hotel set on Venice’s famed waterfront, walking distance to all attractions. The hotel is one of the city’s top 5 hotels according to Conde Nast:

Price: $160 & up with breakfast daily & welcome cocktails for travel through June.

Savings: 30% off

Named after 19th-century Hawaiian royalty, the Queen Kapiolani Hotel Honolulu it’s an upscale hotel that features spacious rooms right next door to the Honolulu Zoo and offers sweeping views of Diamond Head:

Price: $158 & up for travel through May.

The Oceans Edge Resort & Marina in Key West is a 4-Star tropical hotel featuring a 165-slip marina, 6 pools, and all rooms feature balconies with sweeping views.

Price: $179 & up with welcome cocktails for travel through November.

Pro tip: Compare airfare across all south Florida airports and travel weekdays to save

