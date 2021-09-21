Take a tour of Texas’ first and largest hemp processing facility in Houston

You may have heard a lot of buzz about hemp or CBD products and wondered exactly what they are or what they do. Luckily, the folks at Bayou City Hemp Co. have all the answers - and then some. From giving a tour of their innovative facility here in Houston to educating people on Texas’ legalization of hemp in 2019, Co-founders Ben Meggs and Jeromy Sherman are eager to share their knowledge as they pave the way to set industry standards for the booming hemp industry.

HOUSTON – You may have heard a lot of buzz about hemp or CBD products and wondered exactly what they are or what they do. Luckily, the folks at Bayou City Hemp Co. have all the answers - and then some. From giving a tour of their innovative facility here in Houston to educating people on Texas’ legalization of hemp in 2019, Co-founders Ben Meggs and Jeromy Sherman are eager to share their knowledge as they pave the way to set industry standards for the booming hemp industry.

“Bayou City Hemp Company is Texas’ first hemp processing and extraction company that focuses on CBD and cannabinoid products,” said Meggs. “We wanted to build a facility that stood the test of time and would meet future regulations that we know are going to come.”

So, what exactly is hemp and how is it different from marijuana? Meggs provided the perfect analogy to explain the two plants in layman’s terms.

“It’s basically like a lemon and a lime,” said Meggs. “Hemp and marijuana are from the same plant, but it’s a different species. One has significantly higher THC, which is marijuana, and one is under 0.3 total THC, which is hemp.”

From being used as building material to treating various ailments like nausea and anxiety, the hemp plant has been utilized for thousands of years for a myriad of purposes. Despite this, the hemp industry was only recently legalized in the U.S. and Texas.

“The 2018 farm bill legalized hemp federally. Then, with a lot of collaboration the last two years with legislators, it’s now legal in Texas,” said Meggs.

After a long struggle to become legalized in Texas, Bayou City Hemp Co. is now facing another challenge: educating the public on their products and why they’re different from other hemp and CBD products on the market.

“There is a stigma. We really believe that stigma is changing as more research and more consumers take the product and really identify with the positive mental and physical benefits that come from the plant,” said Meggs.

Another thing that’s placing Bayou City Hemp Co. at the forefront of the industry? Teaming up with big local names like Chris Shepherd, the Owner and Executive Chef of Underbelly Hospitality, and the team at 8th Wonder Brewery and Distillery in Eado.

“We’re really appreciative of the partnerships we have with Chris Shepherd and 8th Wonder because not only does it legitimize our industry, but it really gives an opportunity for the general public to put their hands on it, try it, taste it,” said Meggs.

Westin Galleymore, Underbelly Hospitality Director of Bars, shared two cutting edge CBD cocktails that include Bayou City Hemp’s Mixer Elixir. Both drinks are currently being served at Underbelly’s restaurants in Houston.

COOLER: ZERO-PROOF CBD COCKTAIL

Westin Galleymore, Underbelly Hospitality Director of Bars, shares his recipes for two CBD cocktails being served at their restaurants: The Cooler and Grass Snake (Underbelly)

Ingredients:

3 oz Fever Tree Ginger Beer

1 oz Lime Juice

.75 oz Mixed Berry Syrup (Strawberry + Raspberry)

1 pump Mixer Elixer CBD

Instructions:

Build in tall glass with ice Briefly stir Serve & enjoy!

GRASS SNAKE: CBD COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Gin

1 oz Bittermilk Salted Grapefruit Tonic

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Passion Fruit

1 pump Mixer Elixer CBD

Sparkling Water

Instructions:

Shake all (except sparkling water) in a cocktail shaker Strain over ice in a wine glass Top with sparkling water Serve & enjoy!

Bayou City Hemp Co. is offering Houston Life viewers a special offer. Now through October 2, use the promo code HL30 to receive 30% off of their Mixer Elixir product. You can visit the Mixer Elixir website here. For more information on Bayou City Hemp Co., visit their website here.