Experience South African flavors and culture with Mozambik now in the Woodlands

HOUSTON – From a single store in the South African town of Ballito, the Mozambik brand has grown to 24 locations throughout South Africa, Zambia and now in the Woodlands and Houston, Texas. Mozambik is an authentic South African kitchen with special focus on coastal fare and braai. A family-oriented, multi-sensory brand, Mozambik offers guests a transportive dining experience like no other with a relaxed, inviting “Baracca” vibe and each store maintaining the rustic feel of a Mozambican beach. Click here to find out more information about this new South African concept.