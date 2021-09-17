Fun events for the whole family to enjoy in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON – From UH Football to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, there is no shortage of fun things to do all over Houston this weekend!

Check out a few things you the whole fam could check out and enjoy.

Pedrito Martinez

One of our favorite outdoor venues, Miller Outdoor Theatre will host this super talented master percussionist, singer, and Latin Jazz bandleader.

He gives a fabulous performance, and Pedrito has recorded or performed with Paul Simon, Paquito D’Rivera, Bruce Springsteen, Sting and many others for past events.

Best part about shows at Miller Outdoor Theatre? All performances are free!

Marisela Y Su Son Karibe

For our friends in the suburbs, tomorrow in Katy check out Hispanic Heritage Fest happening at Willow Fork Drainage District’s Central Green Park at La Centerra.

Marisela Y Su Son Karibe will be performing, salsa, merengue, cumbia and more for an afternoon full of joy and heritage.

Bring the family out for crafts, culture, music and much more for this fun, free event.

Ad

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown

It’s a nineties weekend at Rooftop Cinema Club, who just got back to their original Uptown location.

With the weather slightly cooling down this is a perfect time to get in a fun date night or get some friends together to watch 90′s classics like Aladdin, Clueless, The Lion King, The Sandlot, Pulp Fiction and more.

For tickets and for info, click HERE.

UH FOOTBALL

UH will play their first official home game this weekend at TDECU Stadium on Saturday.

This is going to be a really awesome game to go to as they are celebrating 75 years of UH Athletics. Lots of cool things happening throughout the game which will be against Louisiana’s Grambling State.

Plus, UH Athletics is extending an offer to Louisiana residents affected and displaced by Hurricane Ida.

Eligible residents with a valid Louisiana ID may claim complimentary tickets to Saturday’s game at the TDECU Stadium box office window starting at 10 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday, while supplies last.

Ad

Click HERE for more info.