Second Servings Houston helping to fight hunger and end waste in the Houston community

HOUSTON – September is Hunger Action Month, and Second Servings Houston is helping to fight hunger and end waste in our community.

They are the city’s only prepared and perishable food rescue organization, and they are preparing for Hunger Action Day tomorrow and encouraging people to take part.

The Recenter Recovery Center in Midtown is the charity partner, which provides shelter, food, and supportive programming to the chronically homeless.

It’s also the location where volunteers will load up the Second Servings mobile van ahead of Hunger Action Day.

