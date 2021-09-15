Catching up with Rock And Roll Hall of Fame legendary guitarist Carlos Santana | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – For more than five decades, famed guitarist Carlos Santana has been the driving force behind the Afro-Latin-Blues-Rock genre.

And now after more than a year and a half off, Santana is hitting the road with his band to perform all of the classics, as well as new music from his latest studio album, ‘Blessings and Miracles.’

Santana’s much-anticipated upcoming full-length studio album is being released on October 15th.

For more info on tickets and dates, check out Santana.com.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Carlos Santana about the new tour, new music, and what it was like working with Rob Thomas again.