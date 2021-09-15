4 places in Houston you should visit during Hispanic Heritage Month

HOUSTON – Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to highlight the contributions and achievements of Hispanic Americans in our country, and Houston has plenty of landmarks where you can learn and celebrate this vibrant community that has made an impact in the Bayou City.

Mister McKinney with Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston has two tours where you can learn more of Houston’s Hispanic Heritage, and he shared with Houston Life his top picks around town that are worth visiting.

1. The Heritage Society’s Mexican American Mural

Location: 1100 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77002

This mural is set against a beautiful backdrop of the downtown skyline and it depicts iconic people and milestones within the local Mexican American community in the 20th century.

2. Talento Bilingüe de Houston

MECA's East End campus, formerly known as Talento Bilingue de Houston (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Location: 333 S. Jensen Dr., Houston, TX 77003

Now known as MECA’s East End campus, this organization has been preserving, presenting, and promoting Latino cultural arts and education since 1977.

3. Moody Park

The Vaquero statue at Moody Park (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Location: 3725 Fulton St., Houston, TX 77009

Located in the Near Northside, Moody Park is home to one of Houston’s more recognizable pieces of civic art, Luis A. Jimenez’s iconic 1980 statue “the Vaquero.”

It was also the place where political and social activism ignited in the late 1960s and 1970s, and where the Moody Park Riots took place on May 7, 1978.

4. LULAC Council 60 Clubhouse

LULAC Council 60 Clubhouse (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Location: 3004 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77002

Purchased by the oldest LULAC chapter in Houston in 1955, the historic clubhouse was a significant location for the Latino Civil Rights movement.

Plus, it’s one of only two sites in Houston declared a national treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Houston History Bus (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If you want to check out these places on an open-air convertible bus, Mister McKinney can guide you through history with two tours he has coming up.

The Heritage Society & Mister McKinney’s Hispanic History Tour is happening Sat, Oct. 2nd at 7 pm and Tues, Oct. 12th at 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Tickets are half price off when you like his pages on social media and Houston Life viewers can get an additional $5 off from the discounted ticket price with Promo code: “TV2021”

For tickets, click here.

You can also take part in the Museo Guadalupe Aztlan’s Chicano History & Culture Tour happening on Oct. 16 and 17 at 10 am and 11:30 am.

For tickets, call 713-364-8674.

To connect with Mister McKinney, click here.