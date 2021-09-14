World Alzheimer’s Month: Details on the treatment advances for dementia | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – September is World Alzheimer’s Month, a time to raise awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding dementia.

Millions of Americans are impacted by this disease which is why early detection is so critical.

Neurologist with UTHealth Neurosciences and Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Institute, Dr. Paul Schulz shares the details on the treatment advances for dementia.

Watch the video above to learn about the signs to look for when memory loss may be more than just forgetfulness

