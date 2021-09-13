Adrian Grenier stars in new Netflix thriller ‘Clickbait’ with creepy online twist

HOUSTON – In the new Netflix thriller series ‘Clickbait,’ Adrian Grenier stars as family man Nick Brewer who’s abducted in a crime with a creepy online twist. Since his life depends on being saved rather quickly, those closest to him race to uncover who is behind this and why.

We see a video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick, holding a card that says “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die”.

Is this a threat or confession? Or both?

As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed.

I got to chat with Adrian, and his co-star actress Betty Gabriel, all about this whodunit series that will have you guessing until the very end.