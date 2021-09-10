Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club returns to original Uptown location

HOUSTON – Rooftop Cinema Club’s original Uptown venue is back!

Guests can enjoy new amenities like their massive LED screen for earlier, family-friendly showtimes and even new seating options.

The experience will be just as guests remember - with the beautiful city skyline as the backdrop, state-of-the-art wireless headphones for movie sound, refreshing cocktails, fun lawn games to enjoy before the screening, and classic cinema concessions.

The cinema features up to three screenings per night, depending on the day of the week.

New this season are the “matinee” screenings, beginning at 5 p.m. every Friday through Sunday.

This Weekend theme is the 80′s, with films like ‘Back To The Future,’ ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Do The Right Thing,’ and more. Sept. 16-19 is a 90′s themed weekend with Disney classics and other staples like ‘Clueless,’ ‘The Silence Of The Lambs,’ ‘Romeo + Juliet,’ among many others.

Ad

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Eric Herrera more about upcoming events at this unique H-Town social spot.