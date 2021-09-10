Clear icon
Houston’s Apollo Chamber Players return with a new album

The quartet collaborated with acclaimed electric violinist Tracy Silverman

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Music, Entertaiment, Arts, Houston, Events
Houston’s Apollo Chamber Players return with new album | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Houston’s most established string quartet, Apollo Chamber Players is back with a brand-new album and a thoughtful season-opening show that coincides with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Matthew Detrick, Artistic & Executive Director, founder, and violinist with Apollo Chamber Players shared details about this project along with world-renowned electric violinist Tracy Silverman, who will join the ensemble on stage for this special occasion.

To see their complete interview watch the video above.

And don’t miss their performance of the title track of Apollo Chamber Player’s album With Malice Toward None in the video below.

Apollo Chamber Players performs with acclaimed electric violinist Tracy Silverman | HOUSTON LIFE| KPRC 2

To connect with Apollo Chamber Players, click here.

For tickets to the event, click here.

