Houston’s Apollo Chamber Players return with a new album

HOUSTON – Houston’s most established string quartet, Apollo Chamber Players is back with a brand-new album and a thoughtful season-opening show that coincides with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Matthew Detrick, Artistic & Executive Director, founder, and violinist with Apollo Chamber Players shared details about this project along with world-renowned electric violinist Tracy Silverman, who will join the ensemble on stage for this special occasion.

Apollo Chamber Players performs with acclaimed electric violinist Tracy Silverman | HOUSTON LIFE| KPRC 2

