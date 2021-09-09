Mekhi Phifer and Ron Cephas Jones chat season two of ‘Truth Be Told’ on Apple TV+ | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Season 2 of the mystery anthology ‘Truth Be Told’ is streaming now on Apple TV+.

The drama series stars Octavia Spencer as Poppy Parnell, a podcaster who risks everything to pursue truth and justice for her childhood friend Micah Keith, played by Kate Hudson.

“Truth Be Told” takes a dive into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, and then challenges viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Series regulars Mekhi Phifer and Ron Cephas Jones also return this season, and they chatted with Lauren Kelly all about season two of this mystery series.